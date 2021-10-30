Legal & General Group Plc Invests $147,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

