Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Telos were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,856 shares of company stock worth $12,392,986. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

