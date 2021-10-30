Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

