Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MOD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $569.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

