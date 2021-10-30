Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.09).
Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.
