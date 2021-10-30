Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.61). 327,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 611.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 637.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 498 ($6.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.