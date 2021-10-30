KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Tops $1,631.61

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,631.61 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00152031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00606977 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.