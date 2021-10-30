Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Shares of KRA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Kraton has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kraton stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kraton were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

