KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $34.05. 21,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

