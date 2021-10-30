Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kohl’s by 654,280.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

KSS opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

