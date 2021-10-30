Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to Buy

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
