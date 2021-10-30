Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to Buy

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

