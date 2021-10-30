Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knowles alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.

Shares of KN opened at $20.84 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.