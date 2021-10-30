Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.
Shares of KN opened at $20.84 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
