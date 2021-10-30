Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

