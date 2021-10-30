Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

