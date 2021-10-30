Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE:KEX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 488,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. Kirby has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

