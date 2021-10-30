Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

Kion Group stock opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €85.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

