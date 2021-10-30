Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$204.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.90.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$192.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$191.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9,146.67. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.7376439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$749,458.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.