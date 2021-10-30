Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

