Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $133.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

