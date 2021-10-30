KeyCorp Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average of $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.