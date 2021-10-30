KeyCorp Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $186.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $175.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.