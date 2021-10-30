KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $21.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $633.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $634.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $3,595,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

