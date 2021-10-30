KeyCorp Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

