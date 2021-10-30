KeyCorp Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.81.

HOOD opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,595 shares of company stock worth $9,611,931 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $103,696,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

