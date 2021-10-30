KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

