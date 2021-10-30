Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in October

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. 17,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $153.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

