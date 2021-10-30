Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €19.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.60 ($32.47).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €28.36 ($33.36) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.42 and its 200 day moving average is €24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.66).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

