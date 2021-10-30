Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) a €73.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HOT stock opened at €66.70 ($78.47) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($205.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.75.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

