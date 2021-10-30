Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $3,982,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 130.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after buying an additional 952,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,117,906 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 108,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 9.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 505,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 45,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

HPQ stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

