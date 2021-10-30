Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 214,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,593 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.