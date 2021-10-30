Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 434,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 400,732 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

