Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of WSFS Financial worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

