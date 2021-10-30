Kemper Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

