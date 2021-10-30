Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.46. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

