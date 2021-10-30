Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.42. 351,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kearny Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.