Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 351,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

