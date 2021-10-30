KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 1609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -163.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

