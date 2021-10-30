KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.39.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

