Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $$8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.