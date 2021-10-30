Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $$8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
