Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KLTR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaltura stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

