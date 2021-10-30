Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.46

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 181729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.