K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

