Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 35,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,354,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.51 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.