Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 35,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,354,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.51 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

