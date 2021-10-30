JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 998,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

