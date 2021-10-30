JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 205,975 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $275,669,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after buying an additional 2,027,684 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,081,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after buying an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

