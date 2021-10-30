JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

