JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 69.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 388.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

