JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $106.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.50.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
