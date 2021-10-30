JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $106.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

