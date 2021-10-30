JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 167.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

