JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,799 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

Shares of XTN opened at $90.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $92.58.

